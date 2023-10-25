Rappleye scores 7 TDs in SCCS win over Desert Christian  

Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals quarterback Cayden Rappleye was a touchdown machine in Friday’s win over the hosting Desert Christian Knights.

Rappleye led the Cards to the 54-14 win, and pounded in seven touchdowns, throwing for two while adding a quintuple-score day on the ground.

The quarterback finished the day with 233 total yards of offense and six tackles on defense.

It was smooth sailing for SCCS coach Austin Fry as his team ran the ball efficiently throughout the Heritage League contest.

“Things just worked really well for us and we were able to do what we wanted offensively,” Fry said in a phone interview. “It helps when you only have to throw the ball nine times, and only run 38 plays. Being able to run the ball that effectively made everything go smoother. It opened up the passing game. It all just works out when you have a run game.”

Mason Rappleye and Eli Duhm also posted efficient offensive outings. Mason, a freshman, ran the ball 10 times for 41 yards with one touchdown. Duhm finished with 150 total yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Cardinals junior Eli Duhm runs the ball against Desert Christian. Photo Courtesy of Lori Patton.

The younger Rappleye has stepped up this season as the Cardinals’ backfield has been hammered with injuries.

“It went well. (Mason) was doing a good job of reading our blocking,” Fry said. “When that starts working out, it opens up the read game for Cayden. Mason’s done a good job of stepping into that running back role. He’s just a freshman, and as he develops, it’ll be exciting to have him in the mix.”

SCCS’ defense didn’t give up much all game. The team tallied five sacks, three of which came from senior Noah Butler.

The 54-point output tied the program’s highest in the past two seasons, a feat that Fry’s team was able to achieve with every varsity player taking the field.

“We got every single player in that game,” Fry said. “It’s so cool to be able to do that. It helps that they are so eager, they wanna go play and get involved. The other guys took it seriously, not only because they wanna win the game but because they wanna get those guys in the game. That’s just a good culture.”

SCCS will have a Heritage League championship on the line on Thursday. The Cardinals will head back up to Lancaster to take on the Lancaster Baptist Eagles.

The Cards will be playing for the program’s first outright league title since 2017.

SCCS and Lancaster Baptist kick off for a league championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.