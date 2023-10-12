Slow-Motion Magic to host charity event

By Selvin Ramirez 
For The Signal 

Slow-Motion Magic will be hosting its fourth annual Conjuring for a Cure event on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chabad of SCV. 

The event will feature a mix of family-friendly comedy and magic. Talent at the event includes veteran magicians Everett Gomez and Markus Kublin, comedian Ruben Chaves, Hollywood’s Magic Castle regular Simone Turkington and self-proclaimed “World’s Okayest Magician” David Rabotnick. 

Funds from the event will support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. 

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at slowmotionmagic.org/conjuring-for-a-cure. Chabad of SCV is located at 24729 Valley St., Newhall. 

