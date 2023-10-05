Wildcat Classic marching band competition set for Oct. 14

News release

The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Valencia High School.

Hosted by the West Ranch High School music department, the annual event brings together schools from across Southern California including Golden Valley, Canyon, Valencia and West Ranch.

“The event gives our community a chance to support and enjoy the talents of the hardworking musicians and dancers who will be competing throughout the day,” West Ranch director Rodney Schueller said in a news release. “We sincerely appreciate the support from our community through their attendance as it helps to generate funding for the West Ranch High School Department of Instrumental Music.”

Schueller added that hosting a Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association field tournament is a huge responsibility, and that West Ranch is thankful for the opportunity to serve the profession in this manner.

General admission tickets are priced at $12, with students and seniors $10, and children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

For more information go to www.westranchmusic.com.