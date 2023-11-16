2023 girls’ volleyball all-league 

An exciting season of girls’ volleyball officially wrapped up on Tuesday as the last team standing fell in the regional opener.

There were no CIF champions this year in the Santa Clarita Valley for the first time in three years, but the streak of at least one local team making it to the CIF quarterfinals continues for the 10th straight season.

With the close of the season, the Foothill League announced its all-league selections:

Foothill League Co-Player of the Year: Kennedy Osunsanmi, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League Co-Player of the Year: Madison Maxwell, senior, Hart.

Osunsanmi fed life into a Wildcat team that reached the CIF semifinals and state tournament for the first time in program history. The UCLA-bound opposite hitter finished off her senior season with 361 kills, 137 digs, 43 aces and 25 blocks. Osunsanmi climbed up the school record books in kills and aces. The opposite hitter tops the single-match ace record after her 14-ace night against Golden Valley.

Maxwell broke several records in her four-year varsity career at Hart. The senior slammed down 488 kills this season, breaking her own previous record of 363. Maxwell also broke a 12-year-old record with her 64 aces this season. The outside hitter will head to Long Beach State to continue her volleyball career.

Hart setter Madi Maxwell (11) hits the ball over the net against Saugus setter Morgan Guardado (3) during Tuesday’s game. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

First team

Megan Moreno, senior, Golden Valley.



Gabriela Cascione, junior, Saugus.

Leila Ballard, junior, Saugus.

Morgan Dumlao, senior, Hart.



Alexis Holloway, senior, Hart.

Luca Heerlein, senior, Valencia.

Lexi Seres, sophomore, West Ranch.

Dani Clewis, sophomore, West Ranch.

Moreno was a standout, all-around player for Golden Valley. She led the Grizzlies in kills and was a key piece in the program’s success this season, which ended on a coin flip that kept Golden Valley out of the postseason.

Cascione was another record-breaker in 2023. The libero broke Saugus’ single-season and all-time dig records in her junior season. Cascione registered 518 digs this season to break the single-season record, and also led the team with 66 aces. Ballard finished with just under 500 kills, while also adding 216 digs and 54 aces.

Dumlao also broke records at Hart. The senior setter led one of Division 3’s most efficient offenses. Dumlao soared above the single-season record with 832 assists, clearing the previous record by more than 140 assists. Holloway dove for everything in the Indians’ back row. The libero creeped up on some program dig records and will graduate as a Hart legend.

Valencia High School’s Luca Heerlein during a deep dig preventing Golden Valley High School from scoring. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Heerlein led Valencia with 294 kills and 72 aces this season, while also adding 361 digs for the Vikes.

Seres and Clewis took the league by storm this season and still have two more years of varsity at West Ranch. Clewis, who started most of the season in 2022, thrived as the Cats setter, and finished off the season with 536 assists. Clewis also shined on the net and finished with 83 kills and a team-high 30 blocks. Seres cleaned up much of West Ranch’s passing woes from a season ago and led the team with 275 digs. The libero also safely received 274 serves.

Second team

Layla Tejeda, junior, Canyon.

Marina Miranda, senior, Golden Valley.

Maiah Jiz, senior, Hart.

Martina Neveleff, senior, Hart.

Morgan Guardado, junior, Saugus.

Elena Hernandez, senior, Valencia.

Jadyn Tunnell, senior, West Ranch.

Joeleen Reynolds, sophomore, West Ranch.

Golden Valley High School’s Marina Miranda serves the ball to Valencia High School. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal





Honorable mention

Parys Taylor, sophomore, Canyon.

Rylee Braxhoofden, senior, Castaic.

Sophia Smith, junior, Golden Valley.

Olive Moore, sophomore, Hart.

Taylor Stires, sophomore, Saugus.

London Poirier, senior, Valencia.

Michelle Kim, senior, West Ranch.