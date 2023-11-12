Bill Lyons | What’s Behind the Scores?

As a teacher and college instructor, I read with interest the letter from Sean O’Brien (Nov. 7) pointing out the local junior and high schools score better on the state standard tests than average California districts. Actually, according to nationsreportcard.gov, it seems he has been cherrypicking. It appears that California ranks 38th among all states. Hardly something to be proud of. What is happening?

Consider the William S. Hart Union High School District’s schedule. They take off nine weeks for summer vacation, three over Christmas and another for spring break. Even worse is the Newhall School District. They’ve instituted 17 half-days and four pupil-free days in addition to the usual non-instruction days.

All this smacks of teachers’ unions.

Bill Lyons

Santa Clarita