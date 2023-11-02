GO Jazz Big Band to celebrate a century of Disney

News release

The Santa Clarita-based GO Jazz Big Band, a local ensemble of jazz musicians, invites you to step into a world where the magic of Disney meets the timeless allure of jazz.

You can join the GO Jazz Big Band for a musical journey as the band commemorates “A Century of Disney Magic” through the captivating rhythms and improvisational artistry of jazz, said a news release from the band.

The concert is scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the West Ranch High School Theater. General admission is $15, and students are free. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

The GO Jazz Big Band is directed by Brian Leff, who teaches music at West Ranch High School, and features studio musician and vocalist Steve Lively.

Founded by California Alliance for Jazz Hall of Fame member Bob Babko in 2011, and directed by trumpeter and educator Brian Leff since 2014, this standard big band configuration features top studio players, college grads just making a name for themselves, and educators keeping their skills sharp.

The upcoming November concert is planned to include classic melodies such as “When You Wish Upon a Star” as well as modern classics like “Let It Go.” Audiences of all ages will recognize songs from the original animated classics, Pixar movies, and even the sounds of Disneyland.

For more information, contact Brian Leff at [email protected], or visit www.GOJazzBigBand.com