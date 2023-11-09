Henry Mayo’s women’s health education series returns

News release

Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will be returning to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

As November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, this Girl Talk installment will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual check-ups.

The panel of medical experts at this session includes Oncology Nurse Navigator Alison Ambrose; Diagnostic Radiologist Richard Goldman; Thoracic Surgeon Anthony Kim; and Intensive-Pulmonologist Mostafa Tabassomi. Moderating the panel will be Breast Surgical Oncologist Amanda Woodworth.

Girl Talk is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus. Those interested in attending can RSVP at henrymayo.com/girltalk.

“We are excited to bring back Girl Talk during the month of November to focus on lung health,” Dr. May Lin Tao, medical director of the cancer program at Henry Mayo/Keck Medicine of USC, said in a news release from the hospital. “Early detection of lung cancer leads to better prognosis and treatment. We hope those who attend will leave feeling empowered to get their annual check-ups, including low-dose CT scan for lung cancer screening for those who are at risk, and know the resources available at Henry Mayo.”

Girl Talk is both a social and an informative series that allows women to pose questions to local medical experts in a relaxed atmosphere. The format is free-flowing and not rushed, with no set presentations. Attendees have ample time to ask the panel of medical experts questions. Refreshments and appetizers are served.

Also at Henry Mayo in November

The American Cancer Society encourages those who want to quit smoking to take the first step during The Great American Smokeout. This year, the Great American Smokeout takes place on Nov. 16. Henry Mayo offers a tobacco cessation program that can help smokers stop smoking. For more information, call 661-200-1343.

Tower Imaging on the Henry Mayo campus will also be hosting a Lung Cancer Screening Day on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Low-dose CT scans will be available for those who have a doctor’s order. General information on lung health and cancer screening will also be available.