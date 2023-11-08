Juanita Fitzgerald | Applause for the Eagle Scouts

Hooray for the Eagle Scouts. We should be proud of these young men.

Ayush Doshi, working with Bridge to Home, as well as his brother Suraj, are Eagle Scouts and their parents must be so proud.

Robbie Haring, thank you for repairing the Saugus “S,” it looks great. Your family must be proud of you. As someone who passes the S regularly, I am proud of you.

Maybe the Saugus people would be willing to donate to a fund to keep it repaired. The booster club might take this on so it never gets so bad again.

Thanks to all of you.

Juanita Fitzgerald

Saugus