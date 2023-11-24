Lois Eisenberg | Children Are Pawns of War

The children of the Israel/Hamas war are pawns and victims. The attack on Oct.7 killed over 1,200 people, including 30 Israeli children and 20 Israeli children were taken hostage in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run ministry in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed (thousands of) Palestinian children.

Both sides are sharing images and videos of the children trying to show the cruelty of the other side.

The slaughter of Israeli children brings back horrific memories to the Jewish people of the Pogroms and the Holocaust. To this the Jewish people say, “Never again.”

Hamas’ goal is to annihilate the Jewish people, but with the Jewish people’s resilience, attitude, fortitude for survival, this will never happen.

The Palestinians have the theory that the killing of their children “represents both the injustice of Israel’s rule and occupation, and the perceived attempt to stop Palestinians from having their own country.”

This hostile situation will not resolve itself until all the factions are willing to live together in peace and harmony, and respect the others’ religious beliefs.

To one and all, shalom and peace to all.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia