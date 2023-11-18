Master Chorale announces holiday concerts

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, has announced its two-event concert series for the holiday season.

It is time to let the “Lights of the Season” shine everywhere, and the Santa Clarita Master Chorale holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. will do just that, the group announced in a news release.

The first half features a choral repertoire from the 19th century to the present day. Taylor Scott Davis, an up-and-coming young composer, has written a Magnificat with orchestral accompaniment, which is the featured work, the release said.

The second half takes a “lighter” turn that includes an audience carol sing, Hanukkah songs, some PDQ Bach madrigal carols and “hilarious surprises.”

The concert will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Secondly, the Chorale will be hosting its seventh-annual Messiah Sing-Along at Valencia United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. Admission for the Messiah Sing-Along is free, but donations are welcome.

Tickets for both events, as well as season ticket packages, can be found at SCMasterChorale.org.

“Nothing celebrates the season better than a concert of live music with singers and instrumentalists,” Petker said in the release. “This is a concert of choral excellence and holiday cheer for the entire family. We are also excited to host our Messiah Sing-Along featuring selections from the Christmas portion of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ with soloists from Cal State Northridge and the Chorale. We have an amazing season in store and cannot wait to share it with our community.”

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire. For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale or to purchase tickets for the 2023-2024 music season, visit SCMasterChorale.org.