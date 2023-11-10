OLPH Knights of Columbus holding annual Christmas tree and wreath sale

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church is selling Christmas trees and wreaths online until Monday at 10 p.m.

“The trees are very fresh,” said Brian Paik, the Knights of Columbus Council 6016 treasurer. “We work with a vendor from Oregon, and the delivered trees are just freshly cut.”

The proceeds will directly benefit the community by providing coats for kids, supporting OLPH and offering scholarships to deserving students, according to the Knights of Columbus Council 6016.

“Last year OLPH needed a new stained glass, and we were able to provide it with the fundraiser,” said Paik.

Trees ordered by the Nov. 13 deadline can be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 2, between noon and 5 p.m. at the OLPH parking lot, 23225 Lyons Ave. Free delivery is offered to elderly customers and those needing assistance.

Christmas trees and wreaths can be ordered online at fundraiser4us.com/shop/KOCC-6016 or by contacting [email protected].