Richard Budman | Thankful for Our Little Bubble

I was thinking the other day how we really live in a bubble here in Santa Clarita.

With two wars, an immigration crisis, inflation, corruption, a border crisis, homelessness, political unrest and crime, I thank God we live in Santa Clarita, our bubble.

While we do have problems, an out-of-control fentanyl crisis, some homelessness and an increasing crime rate (sorry but true) Santa Clarita seems insulated from the harshness of most of the world’s problems.

These are terribly divided times and with the election coming up next November, it’s only going to get worse. I wish we could put aside our differences and work together, to at least solve the problems we can all agree on.

I know it seems like both sides don’t listen to one another and that we are incapable of communicating with our neighbors on almost everything, but no matter what our differences are, no matter what your ideology is … We are all Americans.

Let’s start talking with each other and allow the other side to speak and try to listen and understand them.

There is so much more that we have in common with each other than our differences.

We are still one nation.

I believe most Americans are good, decent, hardworking, honest people who have the same goals and outlook in life.

We all want our family and our country to prosper and to be able to live in peace. We may have different backgrounds and different ideologies but, in the end, almost all Americans want the same out of life.

All parents want their kids to grow up in a safe environment and succeed.

All parents want their kids to get a good education and have it better in life than they did.

Most of us are hoping for our elected officials and our country to succeed.

I know I am.

Let’s try to listen to our neighbors more and talk about our problems rather than react to them. Let’s work to understand one another and be more tolerant.

Thanksgiving is a time of reflection, a time to look back at the previous year and think about all the good in your life.

This Thanksgiving I am most thankful for my family, my health and my friends.

I am thankful that I live in the greatest country there is, period.

A country full of friendly, caring, peaceful and charitable people, where opportunity is unlimited to everyone.

We live in a great city, with great government run by people who care about our community.

I’m also thankful for our advertisers and our subscribers. We would not be here without you. I know the last few years have been tough for everyone, and we thank you for your continued support. You make it all worthwhile year after year.

I would also like to thank my staff, a group of unsung heroes.

Twenty of the hardest-working people around, who do their very best every morning to inform our community of what’s going on in your community.

But of course, I am especially thankful for my family.

My wife, Chris, and I have been happily married for 40 years now and we live in a community we love. Chris has had a few medical issues this year, with her back and hips, but I told her that’s what happens when you turn 30.

My daughter, Lauren, received her degree as a doctor of clinical psychology and is now giving therapy to patients at a local university. It’s hard to believe, but it seems like just a couple years ago that the little girl who watched “Rugrats” and used to mispronounce “The Simpsons” as “Dumb Simpsons” is now talking patients off a ledge and preventing students’ suicide on an almost daily basis.

Our two border collie sisters, Luna and Lucy, turned 3 years old this year.

They act like little 3-year-olds: They fight over each other’s toys and food and play fight and growl at each other all day. They are completely jealous of each other, always fighting for Chris’ attention, but they are also inseparable and love each other immensely, and they are still very, very cute … when they are sleeping.

I am extremely grateful for what I have, and I know 2024 will be a great year as we stay in our little bubble here in Santa clarita.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.

Richard Budman is the owner and publisher of The Signal.

Below: Photos of Lucy and Luna courtesy of the Budman family.