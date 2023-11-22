Richard LaMotte | Know the Biological Truth

Just a couple of comments on Lynn Wright’s letter (Nov. 16). First, I don’t have a vested interest in abortion because I’m a man, and, as you know, men can’t get pregnant. But, concerning the question of when does life begin. “Life” is passed from the parents to the child during conception. There is no intervening step of death. For those who don’t care about the sanctity of life, OK, just know the biological truth before you make your decision.

Speaking of making your decision, I usually hear the choice framed as to do with, “A woman’s right to choose.” But there are other things that are interesting and usually unmentioned: One, since the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, about 63 million children have been aborted. That’s 10 Holocausts. Two, abortions cost the U.S. in lost worker productivity. Without abortions we would have around 48 million more workers (age 18-64) paying taxes and supporting Social Security (which may be a reason for open borders). Three, on the other side, it’s estimated that nearly 1 in 4 women will have an abortion sometime in their life, and business is generally pro-abortion in order to keep women in the workforce. Without them, $105 billion in productivity could be lost annually. Four, abortions themselves are a billion-dollar-a-year business. The pharmaceutical industry uses millions of dollars’ worth of “fetal” tissue yearly in vaccines and research, leading some cynics to think that Big Pharma encourages women to incubate their supply of raw material, under the banner of, “Women’s rights.” Warren Buffett, George Soros and Bill Gates are all supporters.

As to Lynn’s political prediction, who can say? Donald Trump, should he be elected, would probably want to stay clear on a federal level and keep the decision at the state level.

Richard LaMotte

Valencia