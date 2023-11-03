Ron Perry | At What Point?

Re: Lois Eisenberg’s letter of Oct. 29.

Although Lois and I are at opposite ends of the political spectrum, I must agree with her regarding the current situation in Israel/Gaza. The news media seems obsessed with the Gaza destruction and seem to care very little about the thousands of Israelis who were massacred while enjoying a picnic.

At what point are the Palestinians held responsible for this whole situation? They allow Hamas to rule their lives. They rejoice in the killing of Jews. They have been given every chance to rule themselves in a peaceful manner. Yet their ideal scenario is that all Jews be eradicated from this Earth. And they continue to act out that wish! And it is costing them dearly. These civilians should not have to die. But when you have cowards like Hamas who hide behind them, and they don’t stand up for themselves, there seems to be no other way.

Lois, may your family remain safe and celebrate the upcoming holidays remembering all those who will not be able to celebrate ever again.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country