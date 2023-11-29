Santa Clarita International Film Festival set for Dec. 7-10

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival will be launching with its opening night on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Laemmle in Newhall. The main program will run from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10.

“This could be one of the top festivals in the country,” said Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda in a SCIFF promo video.

The festival will feature the screening of films from categories that include feature narrative, foreign short, student feature and music videos. In addition to films, there will also be comedy, music, panels and parties. Activities are scheduled throughout the festival days from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

This film festival is the first event that brings together all types of artistic mediums into one affair for the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the SCIFF.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at sciff.org/ticket.