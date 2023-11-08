SCV Water wins 5 PRism Awards for PR

From left: Event Coordinator Casey Gordon, Communications Manager Kevin Strauss, Senior Public Affairs Specialist Lindsey Gibson and Senior Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos. Courtesy photo.
News release  

In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency received five awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter, the agency announced in a news release.  

In addition to three PRism Awards and one Award of Excellence, the agency’s “Drought Ready, SCV!” campaign was also named Best in Community Relations, earning the top prize over all other entrants from the nonprofit, health care and government sectors. 

PRSA-LA distributes PRism Awards to top entries, as well as Awards of Excellence, with winners chosen from multiple industries including government, technology, education and more.  

SCV Water provided the following summaries of its campaigns that received awards during PRSA-LA’s 59th Annual PRism Award Show: 

• Drought Ready, SCV! Drought Campaign: SCV Water’s innovative drought awareness campaign, “Drought Ready, SCV!”, has been acknowledged for its creativity and effectiveness in educating the Santa Clarita Valley community about water conservation during times of drought. The campaign received a PRism Award in the Community Relations, Government category, as well as the overall “Best Community Relations” honor. 

• The Pipeline – Internal Newsletter: SCV Water’s internal newsletter, The Pipeline, has been recognized with a PRism Award in the Newsletters category for its excellence in fostering communication, engagement, and collaboration among agency employees. 

• Water Currents – Monthly Customer Newsletter: The monthly customer newsletter, Water Currents, also received a PRism Award in the Newsletters category for its ability to engage and inform customers about important water-related topics and updates. 

• 2023 Consumer Confidence Report: SCV Water’s Consumer Confidence Report received an Award of Excellence for the agency’s commitment to transparency and its dedication to providing accurate and accessible information about water quality to the community, as well as important projects, programs, and initiatives to build trust and engagement with customers. 

The PRism Awards celebrate the best and brightest in public relations and communications in the Southern California region. Hundreds of entries are received annually from agencies, corporate, nonprofit, and independent practitioners in the public relations profession in and around the Los Angeles area. Awards are judged by a PRSA sister chapter. 

