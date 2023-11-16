Zonta to present free LifeForward workshop Saturday

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to a free LifeForward workshop designed as a learning tool to build a healthy relationship with yourself and others.

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in person from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

“Participants will build a connection, engagement, community and increase emotional intelligence to support the transition of overcoming life’s challenges,” said a Zonta news release. “Workshop activities are created to support those that have experienced or are experiencing difficult transitions in their lives.”

The workshop will be facilitated by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in “A Window Between Worlds,” healthy relationships, domestic violence and parenting.

The workshop is comprised of three parts:

• A Window Between Worlds art expression to assist in building emotional intelligence, self-awareness and self-love.

• An inspirational story shared by Zontian Lois Bauccio about life challenges that brought her to Santa Clarita. Her story is intended to help participants learn to have empathy, compassion and connection.

• Activities and information to further support creating healthy boundaries in your life.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward.