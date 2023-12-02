Celebrating the Holidays in Southern Cal 

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

The holiday season is in full swing and there are dozens of holiday activities and events vying for attention throughout Southern California.

Dec. 9 Barnyard Lights at Hart Park

William S. Hart Park, 24151 N. Newhall Ave.,

Newhall 91321

Info friendsofhartpark.com

Lights all aglow! Don’t miss the free Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 9. Starting at 5 p.m., the Friends of Hart Park and Museum welcome all to enjoy the petting zoo, a visit with Santa Claus, crafts, raffle and more exciting activities. Make sure to bring the whole family for this fun, free, holiday event.

Funds raised by the Friends have been used to help maintain the mansion, help with the animals in the park and clean/restore numerous art treasures.

Dec. 9 ‘Lights of the Season’ Santa Clarita Master Chorale

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91355.

Info www.scmasterchorale.org

“Lights of the Season,” the Santa Clarita Master Chorale holiday concert, will celebrate the colorful lights that come out during the December holidays in song. The Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will feature music by Elaine Hagenberg and Taylor Davis, stirring masterworks, playful songs and carol favorites, accompanied by an orchestra.

The concert will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $35, seniors, students and first responders are $28 and children age 17 and under are $10.

Dec. 13-17 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, Ring of Lights

Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach 92663

Info www.christmasboatparade.com

Watch beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes sail along the harbor in the 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, one of Southern California’s most famous lighted board parades.

The parade route starts and ends at the tip of Lido Isle. The parade will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night.

Dec. 16-24 Las Posadas

Avila Adobe, 10 Olvera St., Los Angeles 90012

Info www.olveraevents.com/olvera-street-las-posadas

This free event has been a part of Olvera Street since its founding in 1930. Reenacting the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem with traditional songs, colorful costumes, and vibrant music brings one of the oldest Christmas stories to life.

Each night the crowd gathers as the pastores, or shepherds, are led by the angel to ask for shelter at one of the shops on Olvera Street. Initially turned away, Mary and Joseph are finally given shelter. The procession starts and ends at the Avila Adobe, the oldest house in Los Angeles. At the end, each visitor is given a cup of hot champurrado and a piece of delicious pan dulce, or sweet bread. This nine-night festival ends on Christmas Eve with Mary and Joseph honoring the birth of Jesus.

Dec. 15-16 Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights, Fireworks 2023

1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura 93001

Info www.venturaharborvillage.com/parade-of-lights-2023

It’s a magical moment when spectators get their first glimpse of the magnificent boats amid festive décor at the annual Ventura Harbor parade. Vivid and bright, the procession of colorfully decorated boats is a spectacle to behold. This year’s theme of “Hula Holiday” will showcase a Hawaiian Tropical vibe.

The celebration spotlights more than two dozen power and sail boats per night as they cruise around the entire harbor. There will be rides, sweet treats, warm drinks and waterfront dining throughout the harbor village. A fireworks display will cap off each evening.

Dec. 16 Winter Wonderland, Holiday Marketplace

1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura 93001

Info www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/winter-wonderland-2023

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and get up close to two of their live reindeer at Winter Wonderland and Holiday Marketplace 2023.

Faux snow will be falling, Dickenson carolers will be singing, holiday characters will be roaming, the Toy Soldier Band will be playing, Lakeshore Learning will host free crafting and more from noon to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

31st Annual Festival of Lights

The Mission Inn and Spa, 3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 92501

Info www.missioninn.com/about/festival-of-lights

The Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn in Riverside is an annual tradition that was first created in 1992 as a gift back to the community. The Festival of Lights is one of the nation’s largest holiday light collections, voted “Best Public Lights Display” by USA Today.

It is estimated that the display contains more than 4.5 million lights.

The Festival of Lights will run daily now through Friday, Jan. 7.

Through Dec. 27 Holiday Road

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 West Mulholland Highway, Calabasas 91302

Info holidayroadusa.com

Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas is a walk-through premiere holiday attraction. Expansive grounds filled with eye-catching, twinkling lights and festive installations will welcome visitors as they meander through the winding trail. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, light tunnels, Christmas tree forests and more.

Enjoy a variety of food and beverages, include holiday bars where adults can enjoy a seasonal cocktail to take on the trail. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Cost: $24.99-$39.99. Parking extra.