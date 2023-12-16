Valencia Hills Community Church to host anxiety summit

The Valencia Hills Community Church is hosting an anxiety summit on Monday, Jan. 15, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

This three-hour summit will provide adults and teenagers with tools to address personal anxiety and the anxiety of others.  

Pastor Dan Broyles, who has a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy and 25 years of counseling experience, will be interviewing a panel of professionals to discuss the different aspects of anxiety. There will be breakout sessions, refreshments and child care available. 

Those interested in attending can register online for $10 at valenciahills.com/anxietysummit

