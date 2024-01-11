Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council hosts ‘Winner’s Circle’ show

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting a Winner’s Circle Art Show at the Acton Agua Dulce Public Library now through Feb. 25. Artists who placed first, second, or third at the recent Adult Fine Art Show held in November were invited to display a selection of their artwork.

The gallery, in the library’s meeting room, will display works from Vita Blumberg, Rebecca Horning, Cathy King, Andrew Lewis, Jane Mick and Bradley Smith. Many of the pieces are available for sale.

To inquire about purchasing artwork, refer to the price list available at the library front desk, and contact Paula Bradley, President of AADAC, at [email protected].

The Acton Agua Dulce Library is located at 33792 Crown Valley Road, Acton. Meeting room is available for gallery viewing when the room is not in use. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays. Admission is free.