Arthur Saginian | Miracle on the Opinion Page

Every now and then I witness or experience what I consider to be a miracle — something that I either cannot explain or never thought could happen. Well, I experienced a miracle while reading the letter submitted by Christopher Lucero, “Hyperbole Reigns Supreme,” Dec. 5. I not only understood everything Mr. Lucero wrote, I actually agreed with him as well.

I think he’s right in that conservatives, or Republicans, or whoever they are, are overreacting to legislation that is neither intended nor designed to destroy family life or relationships children have with their parents. Trust between parent and child, if it exists at all, will not suffer at the hands of Assembly Bill 665.

I especially liked Mr. Lucero’s repetition of the phrase, “and if parental involvement would be inappropriate.” That is because most, if not all, of the problems, both mental and emotional, that are being experienced and endured by youngsters today are caused by the inappropriate (or utter lack of) involvement of parents. The state has a “compelling interest” to step in and try to save our future when parents find themselves inadequate or overwhelmed.

So bravo, touche, and congratulations to you, Mr. Lucero. You made my day!

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita