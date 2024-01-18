Arthur Saginian | Tough Love from God

I really enjoyed the letter submitted by Pastor Joshua McGuffie on “Cynicism and Christians” (Nov. 2). This man is calling out all of the “false prophets,” like the ones who made me leave the Catholic Church so many years ago (and loath organized religion in general).

As far as I’m concerned, if there is a God with an infinite and universal plan for humanity to return to Him, then everything that people like Pastor David Hegg are fearing and railing against is part of that plan, and that includes wokeness, LGBTQ, and anything else that they consider to be unorthodox or “wrong.”

If God really is a good parent then I think He practices “tough love.” He allows his children to create their little hells so they can finally arrive in heaven knowing right from wrong due to actual experience (i.e. the burned hand teaches best).

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita