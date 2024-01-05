College Briefs for Jan. 4

Local students named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

• Krista Semaan, of Newhall, and Natalia Pilpil, of Santa Clarita, were named to the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

• Shelby Negosian, of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

• Ria Bakhaya, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list in the Olin Business School. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

• Minju Kim, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

