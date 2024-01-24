Dr. Gene Dorio | About That Dam …

The Signal’s Jan. 17 front-page article recognizing the 30-year anniversary of the 1994 Northridge earthquake brought back sadness and anxiety-ridden moments in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The accompanying photo with a real estate sign stating the home was “Earthquake Resistant 6.6 Tested,” seemed ironic, as the quake was measured at 6.7! Did we really have the ability to test for earthquake home resistance then?

This brings me to the Castaic Dam. It is an embankment dam, and estimated to withstand an earthquake of 8.0. Did this come from the same testing as the home in The Signal photo?

How do we know the dam can tolerate an 8.0 temblor? What if it can’t and the dam ruptures? If there is a breach in the dam, there are already geologic studies that measure the possible height, depth, speed and water direction as it heads toward the ocean.

Casualties? Depends on time of day and day of the week. If a breach occurs, will the public be prepared to escape the flooding, school children get to higher ground and vehicles alerted to get off the roads?

Shouldn’t we be thinking about this?

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus