Hope Theatre Arts to present ‘Rev’ live in Canyon Country

News release

Hope Theatre Arts is scheduled to present “Rev,” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts on Feb. 2, 3 and 4.

“Rev,” a theatrical work by playwright Rachel Bykowski, delves into the intricacies of human relationships and the complexities of love, loss and transformation. It all takes place in a mechanic’s garage on the west side of Chicago.

“’Rev’ has something for everyone, whether you’re a classic car fanatic, a former Marine, or just trying to figure out where you fit in with your family, I think you’ll find something here that resonates,” Director Susan Fletcher, co-founder of Hope Theatre Arts, said in a news release. “I got a feelin’ you don’t want to miss this.”

“Rev” is the first live play to be presented at Curtain Call Performing Arts, an acting, musical theater, dance, stunts and music school in Canyon Country. The entire theater at CCPA will be transformed into Gibson & Sons’ Automotive Repair Shop in Chicago’s the West Lawn neighborhood.

“Rev” features Camaro, Aston and Lucky, three strong women being played by Ramona Yates, Kay Verity and Hailey Graves Tucker.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets ($20 general admission, $15 seniors/military/students) available at www.hopetheatrearts.com/tickets. Curtain Call Performing Arts is located at 20655 Soledad Canyon Road, No. 31.