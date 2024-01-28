Rob Kerchner | An Unlikely Health Care Hero

In 1988, I sat in a Moscow hotel with a dozen Americans and our Russian tour guide, discussing health care. The liberals were decrying the American health system, until the Russian guide bravely asked how much it cost to deliver a baby in America. She then went on to say that she would gladly pay a year’s salary just to be able to choose her delivery doctor in Russia. Most of them were drunkards.

You could have heard a pin drop.

And yet just 20 years later, Americans would elect a man who crippled the American health system in innumerable Russian-like ways, even lying that “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”

Most incredibly, many liberals still view that man as some sort of health care hero.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita