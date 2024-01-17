Rob Kerchner | Who’s the Fascist?

One hundred years ago, progressives were touting a “scientific consensus” in eugenics to support abortion, racism and antisemitism.

Individual lives and liberties were dismissed; instead, groupthink and top-down control “for the good of society” drove their dreams of social(ist) “progress.”

Sound familiar?

A hundred years later the same ilk are busily touting a “scientific consensus” for everything from global warming to COVID … and they still remain committed to abortion, antisemitism and viewing everyone through a racial lens. The ends justify their often violent and always controlling means.

And best of all, they call others fascist!

Rob Kerchner

Valencia