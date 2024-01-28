Ron Perry | Love America First

Instead of Democrats putting President Donald Trump on trial for anything they can think of, and instead of Republicans going after Hunter Biden because it will hurt President Joe Biden, instead of looking to have college loans forgiven and getting “free” food or “free” medical insurance … What ever happened to this novel idea?

“And so my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

— John F. Kennedy

What ever happened to caring for America first? Most psychologist will tell you that, personally, you need to love yourself first, before you can truly love others. If we don’t, then we will no longer have a nation! We will simply become a part of a world government. And believe me, none of us would like living under a world government. The closest things to a world government today are the European Union and the United Nations. And how well are they working? The EU is falling apart and the U.N. stands up to no one!

“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear ay burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the success of Liberty. … Let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on Earth, God’s work must truly be our own.”

— JFK

So let me end with these last few words. Stop illegals. Enforce laws. Compromise. Stop hating.

Members of Congress, are you paying attention?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country