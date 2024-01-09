SCAA to host Christina Ramos demo

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to a free demo from artist Christina Ramos during the group’s meeting, scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble.

Specializing in figurative realism, Ramos was recently named as an “Artist to Watch” by Southwest Art Magazine, and as one of America’s Great Painters by American Galleries. Her work has been shown throughout the U.S. and has been honored with awards from the Portrait Society of America, the Society Acrylic and Casein Painters, the National Acrylic and Oil Painters Society and several more.

Her work has been shown at the Santa Paula Museum of Art, San Diego Museum of the Living Artist and many galleries throughout the U.S. She is an active member of the Portrait Society of America, Acrylic Painters Society, International Society of Acrylic Painters and the California Art Club.

Barnes and Noble is located at 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia. For more demo notices, visit santaclaritaartists.org.