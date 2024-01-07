SCV soccer roundup 

Foothill League soccer is nearing the end of the first round of league play.

While both Hart boys’ and girls’ teams remain unbeaten, the league title is still up for grabs from just about every team.

Here are some headlines from last week’s Foothill League action.

Hart girls sweep through another week

The Indians remained perfect in league play after wins over West Ranch and Castaic.

Hart took down Castaic, 2-0, behind goals from Kylie O’Donnell and Ariana Salvador. O’Donnell scored her first goal from 30 yards out off the hockey assist from Ayla Noble, who hit Salvador, leading her to lay the ball back to O’Donnell for the goal.

O’Donnell returned the favor with an assist that set up Salvador’s goal to ice the game.

“Castaic has some exceptional talent in the Sadra sisters, Kennedy Crone, and Mallory Palm,” Hart coach Brett Croft said via text message. “They always play us tough and are a great collection of players.”

The Indians continued their winning ways against the Wildcats behind two goals and an assist from Salvador. Sophia Willis and Adrielle Salvador also netted a goal and added an assist each.

Hart hosts Canyon on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Saugus girls catch fire, bury Golden Valley

Saugus Centurions girls’ soccer is on fire. The Cents have now won five straight games with 28 goals scored in that span. Saugus’ latest victim was Golden Valley, which finds itself now on a seven-game skid.

The Centurions started right away and netted five first-half goals. Senior Sophia Ruys was the only Centurion with multiple goals and finished with an assist as the team moved the ball around well. Anessa Bolanos, Carmen Flores and Makenna Blum all added one goal and an assist. Freshman Makeli Leonard and London Bane had two assists in the win.

Saugus will look to make it six straight wins on Thursday at Castaic.

Hart boys score 11 goals in perfect week

The Indians have looked unstoppable to start the New Year.

Hart blasted in 11 goals to beat West Ranch and Castaic to open up league play in January. The Indians trampled the Coyotes, 9-0, on Tuesday behind two-goal games from Eduardo Nuñez, Sebastian Carrasco and Andrew Zamora. Justin Assadi, Messiah Antwi and Gavin Krusey also added a goal in the win.

Hart players, Justin Assadi (11) and Samahj Oyewo (5) head a shot towards the goal against Saugus defenders in the first half at Saugus High on Thursday, 121423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Assadi and Nuñez also both netted goals in Thursdays’ 2-0 win over West Ranch. Assadi drilled a penalty kick before Nuñez iced the game with his third goal of the week.

Hart will look to stay on top of the standings as the team heads to Canyon on Tuesday.

Valencia, Canyon boys’ pick up win and draw

After splitting a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, both Canyon and Valencia picked up big wins on Thursday.

The Cowboys rattled the hosting Castaic Coyotes on Thursday, 6-1, with a two-goal game from sophomore William Candy. Candy finished the week with three goals. Canyon defender Gilberto Roque added a trio of assists in the win over Castaic while Marcus Toney, Jacob Beltran, Leon Chin and Vincent Guerra all scored.

The Vikings trailed 2-0 in their home match with Golden Valley on Thursday before exploding in the second half.

Valencia junior Diego Jovel (6) and Canyon midfielder Benton Watkins (8) fight for the ball during the second half of Thursday/s game at Valencia High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia went offense-heavy in the second half and it paid off immediately. Junior Nico Hovsepian found the wild ball in the six-yard box and drilled the Vikings’ first goal off the assist from Paolo Salmeron. Junior Max Jolley then netted a penalty kick to equalize.

A second yellow card forced Golden Valley to play the final 10 minutes with 10 players. Vikes left back Joaquin Ramirez scored the golden goal off a 35-yard free kick that appeared to be sailing too high but dipped down just enough to score.

The Grizzlies had first half scores from Will Flint and a free kick goal from Alex Risdon.

Valencia returns to the pitch on Thursday at Hart at 3:15 p.m.

Golden Valley boys takes down Saugus

The Grizzlies were well in control of Tuesday’s league battle with the visiting Centurions.

Senior Will Flint put Golden Valley up 1-0 in the first half with a smooth back-tap goal.

Saugus found its equalizer in the second half off the boot of Alejandro Zalamea but the Golden Valley scoring was just getting started.

Senior midfielder Alex Risdon netted the second goal of the day for the Grizzlies before Flint iced the game in the final 10 minutes with his second score. Flint went running after a long great pass from midfield to the right wing. The senior striker tracked down the ball and put just enough on it to get past a couple of Saugus deflections for the 3-1 win.

The win tentatively pushes the Grizzlies into third place in league and lands the Cents in fifth.

Both squads return home on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. as Golden Valley will host West Ranch, while Saugus welcomes Castaic.