Showdown Stage Company Presents ‘Never After Happily’ at The Main

News release

Showdown Stage Company’s production “Never After Happily” is taking the stage at The Main this weekend in Old Town Newhall.

Have you wondered what happens in a fairy tale world after happily ever after? In “Never After Happily,” a writer-of-a-certain-age confronts favorite, aging characters to make sense of the real world. General admission tickets are $22 and senior/student admission is $18.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets and more information are available at AtTheMAIN.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.