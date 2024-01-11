News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, offering a wedding experience in which multiple couples get married at the same time, followed by a wedding reception, all at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Couples will receive a catered brunch, wedding décor, floral arrangements, wedding cakes, a DJ, photographer, photo booths and more.

Registered couples have a chance to win prizes including wedding bands, bridal headpieces and the grand prize, a seven-night cruise.

To qualify, couples must be registered for The Big I Do by Jan. 31 and exchange vows at the event on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Entrants are invited to share their love story through a one-minute video, with submissions accepted through the city’s website until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The stories will be showcased on the city of Santa Clarita’s social media pages during the week of Feb. 5, inviting followers to vote for their favorite couple on the official voting website. The couple with the highest number of votes will win the cruise, with the winning couple to be announced during The Big I Do reception.

The cost ranges from $380 — for the couple only — to $1,020 for a couple and up to eight guests, with several additional pricing levels in between, depending on the number of guests. The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.

For more information about The Big I Do, visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings or call 661-286-4073.