Trinity basketball sweeps SCCS 

Trinity Knights boys’ basketball earned its first season sweep of the Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals in eight years.

The Knights bombarded the Cards defensively and rained in shots from behind the arc to win the game, 81-56, at The Master’s University.

The game was the unofficial homecoming for a pair of SCCS transfers who now suit up in Trinity uniforms. Cy Mitchell and Noah Phillips made their return to the Master’s gym for the first time in a non-Cardinal red jersey.

Mitchell was sensational in the emotional return, as he registered his second career triple-double, with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, along with three steals.

“They enjoyed it a lot there,” said Knights coach Daniel Hebert. “There were some emotions out there on the floor and thankfully, we got it figured out. We put our emotions into how we were playing ball and defending. They were happy to be back.”

Trinity (13-5, 5-5) shot off the gates from the jump and got off to a 16-4 lead early. The Cardinals (3-10, 2-7) came out with a press but had to call off the full-court defensive effort after the Knights continuously broke through with ease.

No one came out hotter than Knights senior Lucas Spring, who racked up 20 of his 22 points in the first half. Spring knocked down four 3-pointers on the night while also adding 11 rebounds, four steals and a block.

For Hebert, it’d be more of a surprise if Spring didn’t pour in 20 points in a half.

“I would honestly say I’m more surprised if he has less than 20 at the half in any game,” Hebert said. “He’s such a great shooter, but he’s really turned into a great all-around basketball player. He can drive to the rim and he’s getting a dunk in every other game. I’m just really proud of the work he’s put in.”

Spring’s points were more than enough to give Trinity a 48-22 lead at halftime.

SCCS coach Dan Broyles saw his team come out with more focus and play within their roles.

“I felt like we played better in the second half, but we have to give them credit,” Broyles said. “They shot well from the 3, they were lights-out at times.”

The Cardinals improved in the second half but could never jump back into the game.

Junior point guard Evan Ok started off slow but sparked in the second half, in which he scored 15 of his 19 points.

SCCS sophomore Caleb Shaffer was a huge bright spot in the loss. Shaffer put up 16 points and brought down a game-high 18 rebounds, keeping Trinity from feasting off second-chance points.

“(Shaffer’s) incredible,” Broyles said. “I told him today that I think he’s probably, if not our best, our most improved player. He’s improved so much this year and he puts his heart on the line.”

SCCS is in the midst of a tough season but has handled the adversity with a smile. With only six Cardinals on the varsity roster, the team has managed to win several games this season and still be in the hunt for a playoff seed.

“Usually at least three or four of our guys play entire games, which is pretty rough,” Broyles said. “It’s a long game and you’re trying to go full effort the whole game, so that’s pretty tough, but that’s these guys. Their effort has been pretty amazing.”

Trinity has its eyes on a Heritage League championship, a title that has long lied at SCCS.

The Knights will have a few more teams to knock off in league before a champion is crowned, but Hebert is liking the way his team has handled adversity in recent games.

“We have to keep playing together, especially through adversity,” Hebert said. “If you get in the habit of doing that when things are going well, it’ll make it a little easier to do when things start not going your way. Trust what we’re doing together. They’ve been improving on that and I’m confident they’re gonna keep doing that over the next couple of weeks.”

Both teams return to league action on Tuesday as SCCS hosts Palmdale Aerospace at 6 p.m. while Trinity welcomes Lancaster Baptist at 7 p.m.