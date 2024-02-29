Foundation to host ‘Wicked’ fundraiser, performance March 22-23

News release

Raising the Curtain Foundation is hosting “The Masterclass Fundraiser and Performance – A Theatrical Journey Through Wicked,” on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

This unique two-day event being held at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts will give aspiring young performers an immersive experience working alongside Broadway actors Jenny DiNoia (“Wicked”) and Paul Pegler (“Tick, Tick, BOOM!”).

The journey takes three paths – on Friday night, students will work on audition pieces with expert guidance on interpretation and performance from DiNoia and Peglar. Space is limited to 12 students and will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday morning, 30 students will be able to dive into the world of “Wicked” with a workshop that will provide an authentic rehearsal experience, like those done on Broadway. Standouts may join the evening showcase, offering a blend of skill development and professional insight. This rehearsal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday evening, the entire community is invited to experience a showcase at 7 p.m., featuring outstanding students from the workshops and special performances by DiNoia and Peglar.

DiNoia has performed as Elpheba in “Wicked” and holds the record for playing this role in seven companies worldwide, including Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney and two national tours. She’s also had roles in “Tick, tick, BOOM!” She was in the original cast of “We Will Rock You” and toured with “Mamma Mia.”

Peglar, based in Brooklyn, is a multifaceted artist in acting, music and education. A graduate of UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television, he has graced stages like the Ford Amphitheater and appeared on screen in “Glee” and “Fame.” His musical talent is highlighted in his work with Sonos, performing at events like SXSW and Sundance and collaborating with stars like Sara Bareilles.

Tickets for each of the workshops ($200-$250) and showcase ($55) are available by visiting the Raising the Curtain Foundation website at www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.

The Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall.