Submitted by the family of Les Tanner

Although to many, this might not seem like a milestone, but to us, every year is a milestone birthday with our dad. He turned 97 on Feb. 5 and has been an avid reader of The Signal and part of this community since 1963. Many have known him as Dr. Tanner, principal of the Newhall, Old Orchard and Peachland elementary schools until his retirement.

We just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and tell you we love you very much!

— Love, Stacey, David & Becky