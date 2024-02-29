Master Chorale to celebrate Bruckner

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is scheduled March 16 to present its classical concert, “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance.”

Anton Bruckner is considered one of the music masters of the Romantic era. 2024 marks his 200th birthday. The Master Chorale will celebrate by performing two of his works with orchestra: “Te Deum” and “Mass in E minor,” along with several of his choral motets.

“Imagine being invited to a 5-star Michelin restaurant where every taste is to be savored slowly and thoughtfully,” said the news release from the Master Chorale. “The music of Anton Bruckner requires a similar approach because his writing is rich and there is depth in every moment. His harmonic writing is complex in the way that theological understanding requires time. It has been described as a kaleidoscope – just one turn and you hear an entirely new harmony. The energy of his ‘Te Deum’ will startle you. The beauty of the motets will amaze you, and the vastness of the ‘Mass in E Minor’ will leave you impressed and wonderfully satisfied.”

The concert is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale or to purchase tickets for its 2023-2024 music season, visit SCMasterChorale.org.