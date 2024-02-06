Rick Barker | Perfect, Except for …

In re: Our View, “Rising Crime: It’s Not Your Imagination,” Feb. 3.

Overall GREAT editorial by The Signal Editorial Board. However, they certainly could have left the following out: “It’s not even the criminals’ fault. After all, if there are no consequences for bad behavior, why change?”

Excuse me … but personally, and I think it would apply to the vast majority of us, I don’t need a law or fear of prosecution to keep me from stealing or intentionally committing other crimes against my fellow human beings.

Most cops and people in the legal system will tell you that the vast majority of crimes are committed by a very small portion of the population, and when you stop locking these people up, of course the number of their crimes and the crime stats are going to increase. Duh!

Rick Barker

Valencia