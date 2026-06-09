Jocelyn Miranda | How Many More Lives?

How many more children must lose their lives before meaningful action is taken to address gun violence in America? All over the country, families, students and communities are the ones who see the deadly consequences of shootings at schools and other gun tragedies, which affect them the most. We all know that owning a gun is a constitutional right of Americans, but at the same time, I am of the opinion that it is quite necessary to have stricter gun control laws as they can help in lowering gun violence, saving people’s lives, as well as making our communities safer.

One big issue is that the loopholes in existing gun laws allow certain people to get guns without being properly checked. Background checks aim at stopping potential criminals from buying guns through legal channels, but there are still loopholes. According to Everytown Research, “Twenty-two percent of gun owners got their latest gun without a background check.” The point is that almost 25% of gun purchases happen outside the system that is meant for ensuring public safety. A universal background check system would be a step forward in sealing these loopholes and making it more challenging for criminals and others at high risk to get firearms.

A large number of children are affected physically and psychologically by gun violence each year. Anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder are frequent outcomes for the survivors of school shootings. The presence of active shooter drills normalizes gun violence in schools and pushes children to think of scenarios that won’t happen in a school setting. Students should be able to focus on their studies and not be afraid of gun violence.

Some individuals claim that if gun laws become more restrictive, then the rights laid out in the Second Amendment will be compromised and those owning guns legally will end up being penalized. Maintaining the rights enshrined in the Constitution is a very legitimate concern. Introducing robust gun control laws is not about taking away people’s right to guns but instead about setting up the right kind of regulations that should include, for instance, background checks for everybody and better safety features. A lot of gun owners actually welcome the idea of preventing guns from falling into the hands of the wrong people. The real dilemma with tighter gun laws isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights but rather about saving lives on one side and continued responsible gun ownership on the other.

Gun violence is a matter of public safety that touches all communities in different ways. I call on both legislators and the general public to back laws that enhance background checks and eliminate loopholes that allow crime by firearms. With these changes, we can reduce the risk of similar tragedies and have safer schools and neighborhoods for all.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

Jocelyn Miranda

Valencia