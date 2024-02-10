Robert Lamoureux | Getting to the bottom of mystery leakage

Question: Robert, we are in need of a qualified pool inspector to inspect our 20-by-40 size swimming pool. The pool is in good overall condition, has newer equipment, and has both a top skimmer and a bottom drain with both pipes connected to the pool filter.

As of lately the water level in the pool has been dropping on a daily basis and this does not seem to be due to evaporation. There is no sign of a water leak on the surface surrounding the pool nor in the area of the filter or pump and no cracks appear in the wall of the pool. This leaves us with the pool plumbing as the most likely cause of the water loss. How do we go about testing for a water leak?

Any help and recommendations for solving this problem will be most appreciated!

— Roger & Becki B.

Answer: Roger, thank you for writing in. At this time of year unless you have a large water feature that is spilling over, the chances are it’s not evaporation. Give America Leak Detection a call. They do pools and equipment. Most leak detection companies do not do pools or specialize in pools. Leaks can be very destructive to a property and or an adjoining property, if let go too long. The earth can go into liquefaction and cause structural damage to one or more properties. It’s a good thing you’re on top of this, best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].