VIA Workforce Development Conference set for May 16

News release

The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is scheduled May 16 to host the VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The conference will feature keynote speaker Seth Mattison, an internationally recognized thought leader, author and advisor. Mattison will address the topic of “The Future of Work: Strategies for Leading a Human-Centered World of Work.”

Mattison has shared his insights with corporate leaders in a wide variety of industries. Companies that he has worked with include Adidas, Sales Force, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and Thomson Reuters. Mattison’s presentation for VIA will focus on talent management, high-performance cultures, leadership and the future of work.

“We are thrilled to host the VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024, featuring Seth Mattison as our keynote speaker,” VIA CEO/President Kathy Norris said in a news release. “This event underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Attendees can expect to gain perspectives on critical questions shaping the future of work, including the evolving needs of talent, the requisite leadership styles, effective team nurturing strategies, and the identification of potential disruptors on the horizon, the release said. “Through interactive sessions and thought-provoking discussions, participants will emerge prepared to lead agile, collaborative, and digitally enabled teams capable of driving impact across all stakeholders.”

More information is available at via.org.