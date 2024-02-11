What’s New In Santa Clarita 

It seems as if every day something new is popping up in the Santa Clarita Valley. New restaurants, new businesses and new city facilities. Here’s a short rundown and status updates on a few notable “newish” SCV projects.

Skyline Ranch Park

The city of Santa Clarita will open Skyline Ranch Park sometime this spring.

Amenities available at the park include a full-size basketball court with four nets, two tennis courts with four pickleball overlays and a shade-sheltered playground ideal for family outings.

The park will also offer a large baseball field complete with shaded seating and dugouts nestled into the mountainside.

A large multipurpose field will include lighting around the perimeter and on the walking trail, as well as a new restroom building and plenty of parking.

This will be Santa Clarita’s 38th community park. The park is located on Plum Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country

Valencia Community Center

The new Valencia Community Center, located at Summit Park, was previously the home of the Santa Clarita YMCA.

The city has been renovating the building to transform it into the city’s third community center, joining the community centers in Newhall and Canyon Country that serve as community engagement and enrichment hubs.

The highlight of the new center will be the city’s first indoor pool. This will be the ninth pool in the city and will allow for year-round aquatic activities.

The heated indoor pool will offer a diverse range of programs, from swimming lessons to water exercise classes.

The Valencia Community Center will also house a variety of spaces tailored for different programs and activities. It promises to offer a broad spectrum of programming and classes, contributing to the expansion of the city’s recreational offerings on the west side of Santa Clarita.

Popular programs such as preschool and afterschool programming, contract classes, as well as fitness and enrichment classes will be offered.

The Valencia Community Center is expected to open in the next few months. It is located at 26147 McBean Parkway 91355.

Indoor Roller Rink

Work is underway on the city’s highly anticipated indoor roller rink located directly behind the Santa Clarita Activities Center on Centre Pointe Parkway at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350. This new facility will offer roller skating as well as full-size basketball and pickleball courts.

The fully enclosed, multiuse facility will also include a volleyball court, a family restroom, storage, spectator seating, a DJ booth with sound and lightening systems, kitchen/concession area and designated special event area.

Blue Cloud Bike Park

In April, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a design contract for the proposed Blue Cloud Bike Park. The 526 acres of Haskell Canyon Open Space was acquired by the city in June 2011. In August 2022, Blue Cloud Open Space, which is 196 acres, was acquired along the eastern boundary of Haskell Open Space. The area totals over 720 acres and approximately 500 acres have been determined to be an ideal location for a bike park.

The site allows more diverse downhill biking trails ranging from beginner to expert and a climbing trail back to the top as well as the ability to create single-track trails of varying difficulty, space for pump tracks, jump tracks, technical elements and supporting amenities such as parking, restrooms, rest areas with shade and a repair station.

Shadowbox Studio Project

In August, the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Shadowbox Studio Project to be located at the entrance to Placerita Canyon off Railroad Avenue in Newhall.

Residents can expect to see street improvements before the studios officially open, including street widening, installation of traffic signals, and upgrades to the existing railroad crossing at 13th Street and Railroad Avenue in Newhall.

Construction on the roads is expected to start this summer and last for two years.

The full-service film and television studio campus is expected to include 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, a three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five parking levels) parking structure and a surface parking lot.

The project is expected to generate approximately 2,400 full time industry jobs and more than $1 billion of annual economic impact.

New Business

As businesses close, others open. Here’ a few of the most recent arrivals, or expected business arrivals in the SCV.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, opened a new location in Stevenson Ranch at 25880 The Old Road. The grand opening celebration was held Feb. 8-10.

Daiso, the renowned global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food and more, announced the grand opening of its newest store at The Plaza at Golden Valley. The store is located at 19269 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country 91387.

Makenna Koffee (23881 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita 91355) opened in early January. It offers “good vibes” and unique coffee.

Mendocino Farms (24250 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355) opened Jan. 23 and offers “craveable” sandwiches and salads.

Santa Cruz Brewing will open in the former location of Telco Brewery inside Valencia’s Fremont Court business park, according to co-owner Anthony Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz hopes for a March opening.

Booku PoBoys is “coming soon” to Canyon Country in the former location of the Brass Monkey (18511 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country 91351). The eatery promises the flavors of New Orleans with seafood or roast beef po’boys on French bread, gumbo, red beans and rice, crawfish and beignets.