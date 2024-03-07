7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza scheduled March 23

News release

Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is scheduled March 23 to host the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

This free community event aims to introduce the sport of dragon boat racing to individuals of all ages and skill levels while giving back to the local community. Participants will have the opportunity to hop aboard dragon boats, learn the basics of paddling, and experience the thrill of synchronized teamwork firsthand, according to a news release from Team Dragon Eyes.

“The Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza is not only a way to welcome new paddlers to our team but also a chance for us to give back to our community in a fun and engaging way,” Paul Lin of TDE said in the release. “We hope everyone attending will have a fantastic and memorable day.”

Highlights of the event include paddling sessions led by experienced team members, as well as an Easter egg hunt for kids, with eggs stuffed with goodies.

Dragon boat racing appeals to individuals for various reasons, from the camaraderie of being part of a team to the opportunity to learn new techniques regardless of age or athletic background, the release said.

Personal flotation devices are provided and lifeguards are to be on duty throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance. More information is available at www.castaiclakedragonboat.com.