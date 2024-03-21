Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council hosting ‘Florals and Fantasy’ 

News release

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting a “Florals and Fantasy” themed art show at the Acton Agua Dulce Arts Association Art Gallery.

The show runs weekends at the gallery, located at Picasso’s Playmates Art Studio, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton, through Sunday, April 21. Admission is free and the gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Artists could interpret this whimsical theme as florals, fantasy, or both, wherever their imagination led them.

The gallery will display works from Vita Blumberg, Paula Bradley, Rebecca Davis, Marlene Fawkes, Cathy King, Caitlin C MacDowell, Andrew Lewis, Maureen Lewis, Steve Martell, Jane Mick, Therese Verner and Eva Vizcarra.

Many of the pieces are available for sale, along with small format art and hand-painted cards. To inquire about purchasing artwork, refer to the price listed on the information tag, and contact AADAC President Paula Bradley at [email protected] or 805-390-2445.