Canyon Drama performs the musical, ‘West Side Story’

News release

Canyon High School Drama is presenting “West Side Story” for three nights this week, with performances scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, ‘West Side Story’ takes Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” into modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time, said a news release from Canyon High School Drama.

The show runs for three nights at 7 p.m. March 28-30. Tickets — $10 for adults, $5 for students with ID — are available at the door.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita.