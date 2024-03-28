Canyon Drama performs the musical, ‘West Side Story’

News release 

Canyon High School Drama is presenting “West Side Story” for three nights this week, with performances scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 

With music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, ‘West Side Story’ takes Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” into modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.  

Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time, said a news release from Canyon High School Drama. 

The show runs for three nights at 7 p.m. March 28-30. Tickets — $10 for adults, $5 for students with ID — are available at the door. 

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita. 

