‘Celebrate’ returning to Canyon Country Community Center

News release

The Celebrate event series is back for its third year and offers insights into unique destinations from around the world, every second Friday of the month from April through September at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Celebrate highlights different cultures, customs and culinary wonders featuring music, dance, food, art and educational experiences, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The Celebrate event series kicks off its 2024 schedule on Friday, April 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a celebration of Brazil, featuring Brazilian arts and crafts, food trucks and a Samba Dance instruction with Brazilian Nites Production dancers.

The full Celebrate schedule for 2024 is below. All events begin at 6 p.m.:

• April 12 – Brazil.

• May 10 – South Korea.

• June 14 – Sweden.

• July 12 – Cuba.

• Aug. 9 – Japan.

• Sept. 13 – Germany.

A new feature that Celebrate brings this year is the Celebrate Passport, a method of not only tracking how many Celebrate events you attend, but also places you in a raffle to win prizes such as gift cards and other items inspired by the featured destinations. When you arrive at your first Celebrate, you can stop by the Santa Clarita Public Library booth for your physical Celebrate Passport book, and each time you attend, you will receive a stamp that will be its own entry into the raffle. After the final Celebrate event of the 2024 series, there will be a live drawing of the winners. All winners will be contacted by email.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway. For more information about the Celebrate event series or the Celebrate Passport, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].