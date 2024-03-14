College Brief for March 14

SNHU announces local students on fall 2023 president’s list
Southern New Hampshire University announced that the following local students were named to the fall 2023 president’s list:
• Tosha Kocka of Canyon Country.
• Janice Ainembabazi of Newhall.
• Rebecca Rand of Newhall.
• Francisca Luallen of Canyon Country.
• Michael Silva of Castaic.
• Joseph Ruiz of Santa Clarita.
• Eric Pineda of Valencia.
• Pamela Petersen of Valencia.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.