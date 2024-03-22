Diane Zimmerman | ‘Trump Girl’ Update

So, today at around 1:30 p.m., I had just gotten home from a lot of walking and I was tired. So I drove the couple of blocks to my little neighborhood post office to drop off some bills. Don’t put them in the drive-up post box anymore as, even in this, one of the safest communities in the United States — just ask any City Council member — the drop-off mail box has been robbed over the past year or so. As have our locked mailboxes. Another letter for another time.

So I am all happy and I go inside and say hi to the girl handling the activity at the post office. She calls out to me, a smiling “Hi Diane!” as I enter the facility. There was a line of about six to seven men and women waiting to be next. I smiled, passed by them and went to the indoor slot to drop off my bills. As I left, I said goodbye by name to the clerk and told her to have a great weekend. Then I smiled at the rest and stated the same and left the post office. As I got in my car I noticed a woman leaving the post office and looking around rather frantically. I rolled down my window and asked if I could help her. When she saw me, she started yelling at me. Turns out I was the who or what she was looking for. She wanted to tell me off. She sure did. Here — paraphrasing and cleaning up a tad bit — is the gist of what she was yelling at me. I will have to leave a lot to your imagination.

Now, remember, she used the full words which I am sure the Signal editors would not feel comfortable printing: “There you are, you (expletive) piece of (expletive). You conservatives are all the same. You (expletive) Trumpees! I sincerely hate each and every one of you for what you have done to this country. You can just wipe the (expletive) smiles off your faces. You are all alike.”

I was stunned but did not get angry. I simply told her, “I am sorry you feel that way. I hope your day gets better.” I won’t say what she said to that.

Although I can’t be sure, I suspect that she is a well admired member of the far-left persuasion. A smile would have probably broken her face.

As I drove off, she was giving me the “high sign!” I could not help it. I gave her a nice, friendly wave. I also straightened out my pink camouflage baseball hat. It is embroidered, “Yes, I Am a Trump Girl. Get Over It!”

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita