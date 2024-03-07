Glowmedia invites residents to be part of film shoot

News release

The Glowmedia Project’s latest short film, “Senior Night,” is slated for production at West Ranch High School on Sunday and local residents are invited to participate in the filming.

The film is being directed by Nina Lopez Riley and produced by Santa Clarita native and Chapman University student, Jadon Sand.

“Senior Night” explores the challenges and complexities of dealing with mental health issues and their ripple effects on family members, particularly siblings. When a star athlete’s parents fail to attend her senior night because her brother is having a mental health crisis, her feelings of neglect bubble to the surface as she’s forced to grapple with her love for her brother and her desire to be loved.

The Glowmedia Project works to destigmatize mental health, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone for youth, their families, and educators.

Glowmedia is extending an invitation to local residents to be a part of this project. “As ‘Senior Night’ moves into the production phase, the community’s involvement is welcomed to bring authenticity and depth to this story of resilience and understanding,” the organization said in a news release. “Together we can inspire, educate, and foster a deeper comprehension of mental health issues.”

Filming is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. at West Ranch High School, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch.

To join the cast of Senior Night, fill out the form at tinyurl.com/mryzcx4v.