Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Celebrate the Santa Clarita Way

It’s that time of year again when everyone is Irish. St. Patrick’s Day 2024 will fall on Sunday, March 17 and the Santa Clarita Valley will be awash in all things Irish with Irish bands, shamrocks, corned beef and cabbage and gallons of green beer awaiting those celebrating the “wearing ‘o the green.”

Pocock Brewing

24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita 91355

Info: www.pocockbrewing.com

Saturday, March 16 noon-10 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 noon-9 p.m.

Join Pocock Brewing for its St. Patrick’s Weekend Festival on Saturday, March 16 from noon-10 p.m. and on Sunday., March 17 from noon-9 p.m.

Free admission. Live music all weekend long with The Darryls, The Dirty Mickeys and Pogues Tribute Band on Saturday; and with The Off Knights, The Decadent Decades and The Fenians on Sunday.

There is an expanded beer garden in The Barrel Room and expanded outdoor seating. There will be an exclusive Irish menu and new beer release.

Maginn’s Irish Pub

24480 Main St. Suite 140, Newhall 91321

Info: www.maginnspub.com

There’s no hotter spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend than at Maginn’s Irish Pub, a genuine Irish-American Pub in the heart of Old Town Newhall.

Maginn’s Pub will kick off St. Patrick’s celebrations on Saturday, March 16 when it opens its beer garden and patio bar. Corned beef and cabbage will be on the menu, as well as Irish Soda bread and fish and chips from noon to 10 p.m. The bar will remain open until 1 a.m.

On Sunday, March 17 reservations will be available in 2-hour time blocks for indoor seating at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The beer garden tent will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food and drink tickets will be sold for the outdoor tent guests.

Live music will be offered from noon to 9 p.m.

For St. Patrick’s Day reservations email [email protected] with your desired time slot. You will receive an email confirmation. Do not call or message.

Egg Plantation

24415 Walnut St., Newhall 91321

Info: www.eggplantation.com

Egg Plantation’s 16th Annual St Paddy’s party will be held on Sunday from 4-7:30 p.m.

Irish Dreams Band will perform from 5- 8:30 p.m. Irish Dreams, founded in 2008, is a quartet that entertains with traditional and contemporary Irish music. The Irish Dreams Band of Alyse Korn (piano/vocals), Julissa Bozman (fiddle/vocals), Scott Roewe (whistles/bass/flute/vocals) and Brad Dutz (Bodhran/Bones) will play Irish favorites.

Beyond the live Irish music, there will be, of course, Irish food, drinks and Irish dancers. Families welcome. No cover.

Smokehouse on Main

24255 Main St., Newhall 91321

Info: smokehouseonmain.com

The Smokehouse on Main in Old Town Newhall is making a weekend of this year’s St. Patrick’s celebration.

On Friday, March 15 from 9 p.m. to midnight the band Outliers will help kick off the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Celebrate with drink specials, shot specials and more.

On Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. don’t miss the corned beef and cabbage along with your favorite band, The Off Knights, playing early enough — from 7:30-10:30 p.m. — to enjoy the holiday and still make it to work on Monday

Come out for dinner and celebrate with drink specials, shot specials, green beer and great entertainment. This band plays everything from Motown, R&B, Disco and Funk.

St. Patrick’s Day at Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce 91390

Info: lechene.com

A French restaurant might not be your first thought for a St. Patrick’s Day meal but on Sunday from 5-9 p.m., Le Chene French Cuisine will offer a menu featuring Corned Beef and Cabbage priced at $35 in the dining room (with soup or salad) or $28 in the bar (without soup or salad.

A traditional Irish Lamb Stew with soup or salad at $35 will be offered in the dining room. And, Le Chene will offer its regular dinner menu.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Le Chene will feature a genuine Irish bagpiper to entertain the Leprechauns. Reservations recommended.

St. Patty’s Swing Dance Party

American Legion Post 507 Newhall, 24507 Spruce St., Newhall 91321

Info: bit.ly/3P7ULhd

Doors will open at 4 p.m. The Rayford Bros band, featuring Rockabilly and greasy rock ‘n roll, will play from 5-7:30 p.m.

A former 1940s movie house, the current American Legion Post 507 is home to the Santa Clarita Valley’s newest hot spot for live music and dancing.

Ken & Joe’s St. Patrick’s Day Puppy Adoption Event

Ken and Joe’s Powersports Dealership, 21618 Golden Triangle Rd., Santa Clarita 91350

Info:­ www.kenandjoes.com

Before you start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with too much gusto think about adding a furry friend to your family this St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Ken & Joe’s St. Patrick’s Day Puppy Adoption event on Saturday, March 16.

Ken and Joe’s Powersports Dealership will host a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event aims to unite adorable puppies with loving families while offering a day of fun-filled activities for all attendees.

Partnering with Sunny Day Acres, a trusted non-profit animal rescue, training, and boarding facility in Agua Dulce, Ken and Joe’s Powersports will host a variety of puppies available for adoption. From playful pups to loyal companions, there will be a furry friend for everyone seeking to expand their family.

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, attendees can indulge in traditional Irish food throughout the event, generously provided by Law Tigers Los Angeles, who also sponsor this heartwarming initiative.

Additionally, SCV Pet Supply has donated Puppy Supplies filled with essential goodies for Silent Auction valued at $150 containing multiple products like toys, chewies, food and a $50.99 gift card to the store, with 100% of the Silent Auction proceeds being donated to Sunny Day Acres.