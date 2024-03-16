Robert Lamoureux | Feeling fenced in by insurance renewal

Question: I don’t know if you have already addressed this in your column previously. I recently had an inspection of my home for my homeowner’s insurance renewal. They will not renew my policy unless I remove 5 feet of my vinyl fence attached to both sides of my home and I enclose my home eaves. I am not happy about making the changes to my fence but will probably comply with that request. I am most concerned about the price to enclose my home eaves. Is there a cost-effective way to do this? Can you recommend someone in the Canyon Country area that might be able to help me with this? Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

— Barbara H.

Answer: Barbara, the insurance companies are really clamping down on fire safety lately. One option is T&G (tongue and groove) planking to close them in or, if your home has stucco, have them enclosed with stucco. The stucco is no doubt going to be the least expensive way to go, between these two options. Recommendation for stucco contractor sent to you. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].